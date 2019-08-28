Federal officials working with states to protect elections

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Federal officials are working in states across America to bolster defenses against interference in the 2020 elections, with states being a main line of defense against attempts by Russia or others to disrupt the elections.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency recently traveled to La Grande, a town in ranching country in northeast Oregon, for a tabletop exercise in which state and county elections officials worked through various scenarios, like official websites being hacked, disinformation being spread on social media and electrical power and communications going down.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says cybersecurity has moved to the top of every election official's priority list. Connecticut held a similar exercise in June.