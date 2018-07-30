Federal judicial conference scheduled for Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will be holding a judicial conference in Des Moines next month.

Organizers say U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be among the speakers at the Iowa Events Center, Aug. 15-17. Also speaking will be Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. Robert Goodlatte, R-Va. They are chairmen of the Senate and House judiciary committees, respectively.

The conference is open only to judges, attorneys, law school students and court employees.