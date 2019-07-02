Federal judges dismiss Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A three-judge panel has dismissed a federal lawsuit challenging Republican-drawn legislative boundaries in the wake of a key U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Democratic voters sued in 2015 alleging the boundaries unconstitutionally dilute Democrats' voting power. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled June 28 that partisan gerrymandering claims don't belong in federal court.

Lawyers representing the voters, the state and Assembly Republicans all filed motions Friday seeking to dismiss the case. The three judges handling the lawsuit — Kenneth Ripple, William Griesbach and James Peterson — granted the motions Tuesday, saying there's now no doubt the case can succeed in federal court.

They also ruled that the state and Assembly Republicans can collect fees and costs from the voters and gave them until July 15 to submit a bill.