Federal judge blocks abortion rules in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general says a federal judge has blocked a new rule from the Trump administration that would ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen on Friday only applies to California. But it comes one day after federal judge in Washington issued an order that blocked the rule nationwide.

The rulings have to do with a federal program that pays for family planning services. Federal law bans using that money to pay for abortions.

Last year, the Trump administration proposed a new rule that would prevent clinics that receive the federal money from making abortion referrals. Several states sued, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra called the ruling a victory for women and their health care providers.