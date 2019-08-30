Federal grant to help replacing 18 aging rural bridges

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A new federal grant of $6.5 million will help replace 18 aging rural bridges in North Dakota.

The grant comes from the federal transportation department's Bridge Rural Repair Program. North Dakota transportation spokeswoman Jamie Olson tells the Bismarck Tribune it's the first time this grant has been offered.

Most of the bridges that will be replaced are in western North Dakota, including three each in Williams and Stark counties, two each in Burleigh and Ward counties, and one in McKenzie County.

