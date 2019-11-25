Federal government awards Alaska bus infrastructure grants

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three Alaska Native groups will receive federal grants for bus infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday that $1.8 million in Alaska grants are part of $423 million in transit infrastructure grants approved nationwide.

The Kenaitze (ken-EYET-zee) Indian Tribe will receive the largest Alaska grant.

The tribe will receive $1.6 million to rehabilitate a facility for transit vehicle maintenance. Transportation officials say the project will improve safety and bus reliability for tribal residents on the Kenai Peninsula.

The Chickaloon Native Village will receive $53,966 for a replacement accessible minivan for the Chickaloon Area Transit System.

Nulato Village will receive $179,885 to buy a bus. The bus will provide transportation to the Nulato Airport for tribal residents and other members of the public.