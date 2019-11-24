Federal cyber experts christen satellite office in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. Department of Defense unit has opened its first remote office outside the Pentagon with its new facility in east Georgia.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that Defense Digital Service works to find solutions for highly technical problems encountered by the military.

It held a grand opening recently in the Georgia Cyber Center.

The space is dubbed Tatooine, which comes from Luke Skywalker’s home planet in the “Star Wars” movie series.

Defense Digital Service reports directly to the Secretary of Defense.

Its first satellite office — in Augusta — puts it in close proximity to the U.S. Army Cyber Command and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon.

