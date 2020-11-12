Federal Way reaches settlement with DOJ over school bullying

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Federal Way Public Schools has agreed to better track and prevent bullying as part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

The DOJ said Thursday it stepped in after investigating complaints from families, finding that the district had failed to adequately respond to students’ complaints that they were physically and verbally harassed by their peers because of their religion or national origin.

Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran said Federal Way immediately agreed to take steps to improve, including by working with a consultant update its anti-harassment policies and training staff members on how to properly communicate with parents and guardians who are not proficient in English.

“Discrimination in schools based on religion or national origin violates federal law and is antithetical to our nation’s values,” Eric S. Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said in a news release.

The district did not immediately return a request for comment.

The settlement was reached before any litigation and was not filed in court. Under the agreement, the district will track all bullying incidents, with data that include the names of those involved and witnesses, and file reports with the Justice Department. The DOJ will also be allowed to conduct site visits to help ensure compliance.