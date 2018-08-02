Fed judge sides with Baltimore police on surveillance device

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge is siding with Baltimore police in a civil lawsuit over the use of a clandestine cellphone-surveillance device.

The Daily Record reports that U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake ruled Wednesday that an order obtained by police met the requirement for a warrant.

Blake reached the opposite conclusion of the Court of Special Appeals. The state appellate court ruled police violated Kerron Andrews' Fourth Amendment right when they used a cell site simulator to track and arrest him in 2014.

Blake says she found the order obtained by police contained a probable cause finding and authorized the use of a trace order and a real-time tracking tool. She says her ruling shouldn't "be mistaken for approval," noting that "a more candid approach to the court would have been preferable."