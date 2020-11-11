Fay, Proctor art on display in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury is presenting an exhibit, “Going to Seed,” through Jan. 2.

The show features mixed media sculpture by Liz Alpert Fay and photographs and paintings by Kimberly Day Proctor.

The beauty of various found objects inspires Alpert Fay to use them, along with pieces of her own textiles, to create interesting and unusual - and sometimes, humorous - sculptures.

Well-known for her art quilts and exquisite hand-hooked rugs, her pieces are included in collections at The White House, Washington, D.C., The Museum of Arts and Design, New York City and in numerous private collections around the world.

Works by Day Proctor, an award-winning artist, express the beauty of nature in the quiet moments, the small and grand transformations that take place over time as vines grow, seeds are set and new life begins.

She has illustrated several books, including Sydney Eddison’s “Gardening for a Lifetime” and her work has appeared in numerous publications including Connecticut Magazine, County Magazine and Newtown Bee.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.