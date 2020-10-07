Fauci tells students at alma mater to stay optimistic

BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, told current students at his Massachusetts alma mater to remain optimistic in the face of the “nightmare” coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, a 1962 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, took questions from students for about 40 minutes during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force acknowledged that this relationship with President Donald Trump is challenging.

“That’s something that I would say is a day-by-day challenge,” he said. “But it’s working.”

He told students to remain upbeat and said he thinks the world will likely see a vaccine for the coronavirus by the end of the year.

“One of the things we have to be careful about is despair,” he said. He told students to remain hopeful because the pandemic is going to end.