Father, son bring eatery to Louisiana, churches to Iceland BONNIE BOLDEN, Monroe News-Star Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 12:03 a.m.
1 of6 Revival Pizza in Sterlington, La., on Feb. 4, 2021, is set to open later this year. It features pop culture, a unique menu and a mission to love the community and fund mission work. (Bonnie Bolden/The News-Star via AP) Bonnie Bolden/AP Show More Show Less
STERLINGTON, La. (AP) — When you hear the word “revival,” you might think of a week of evening services at church.
While faith is important to Zack and Darrell Howse, their soon-to-open eatery Revival Pizza is about bringing back the old-fashioned feel of a local hangout, celebrating family and introducing new generations to pop culture favorites from the late 1970s to the early ’90s.
