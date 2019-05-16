Father’s Day grilling competition set at Harrybrooke

A Father’s Day grilling competition is planned at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford. A Father’s Day grilling competition is planned at Harrybrooke Park in New Milford. Photo: Walter Kidd / Walter Kidd Photo: Walter Kidd / Walter Kidd Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Father’s Day grilling competition set at Harrybrooke 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford will play host to a grilling competition for fathers on Father’s Day June 16.

The event, sponsored by House of Warmth, will be held at the park off Still River Drive.

The amateur grilling competition is open to professionals.

Participants should arrive no earlier than 9 a.m. when registration will begin.

Each competitor may begin cooking as quickly as they’d like on arrival, while being respectful to the loading and unloading of their neighbors.

The health inspector and fire marshal will review the site beginning at 10 a.m. for approvals.

The event will be open to guests at 11 a.m.

Cold beverages will be served.

Contestants will supply their own food, grill and utensils for the public.

For contest rules, visit www.harrybrookepark.org/events.

For more information visit HarrybrookePark.org or call 860-799-6520.