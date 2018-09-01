Father of son with rare disease granted stay of deportation

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says a man living in Connecticut has been granted a stay of deportation for one year while his son is treated for a rare genetic condition.

Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney appealed to federal immigration authorities on Julian Rodriguez's behalf. The Connecticut Democrats argued it's in the national interest to allow him to remain.

Rodriguez lives in New London with his wife, Diana, and son, Santiago. The couple fled violence in Colombia in 2000.

Santiago was born in 2003 with chronic granulomatous disease and requires intensive, regular treatment at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. The condition affects a person's immune system, making them vulnerable to inflammation and infections.

Blumenthal says Diana Rodriguez and Santiago participate in important National Institutes of Health research.

The stay of deportation was granted Friday.