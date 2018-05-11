Farmers market up and running

New Milford farmers market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon on the Village Green in New Milford.

The market (newmilfordfarmersmarket.com) will be open through Thanksgiving.

Organic and local produce, meat, bedding plants and herbs, cut flowers, baked goods, goat soaps, egg, dairy products and more are among the items available to purchase.