Farmers market up and running
Published 12:00 am, Friday, May 11, 2018
New Milford farmers market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon on the Village Green in New Milford.
The market (newmilfordfarmersmarket.com) will be open through Thanksgiving.
Organic and local produce, meat, bedding plants and herbs, cut flowers, baked goods, goat soaps, egg, dairy products and more are among the items available to purchase.
