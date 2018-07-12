Farmers market to help SNAP participants

Matching rates have increased for SNAP participants who come to the New Milford Farmers Market to double their purchasing power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

The New Milford Farmers Market Collaborative table is open to enable those on SNAP (formerly food stamps) to use up to $15 each week to exchange for double the value in wooden coins that buy produce at the market.

That means $15 in SNAP benefits will be equal to $30 in fruits and vegetables.

Participants may also use SNAP for other items such as bread, eggs, honey, pasta and meat at the market.

SNAP is not doubled for these items.

The booth will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon through October.

Interested participants should bring their SNAP card, know their PIN number and come to the Farmers Market Collaborative booth to make the exchange.

The collaborative is a project of New Milford Social Services, with support from the United Way of Western Connecticut, Candlewood Valley Pediatrics, the Harcourt Foundation, the Goldring Family Foundation, St. John's Episcopal Church and New Milford First Congregational Church.

The goal is to broaden access to healthy foods for those with limited resources, helping local farmers in the process.

For more information, call New Milford Social Services at 860-355-6079.