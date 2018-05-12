Farm to hold asparagus festival

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its 11th annual asparagus festival May 19-20 from noon to 5 p.m.

The menu will feature six dishes prepared with fresh-picked asparagus: asparagus BLT’s, roasted asparagus with a poached organic egg, asparagus gelato, orzo and asparagus with homemade ricotta, prosciutto asparagus bundles and shaved asparagus carpaccio.

Food items are $5 each.

Free tours of the farm and winery will be offered and live music will be offered by Potters Field May 19 and Martin Meyer May 20.

The event at the 32 Route 37 East farm is child and pet friendly.