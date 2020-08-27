Farm to feature heirloom tomatoes

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its third annual heirloom tomato festival Aug. 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Due to current safety and social distancing guidelines, the event will be outdoors at the 32 Route 37 East farm. Reservations are required.

The cost is $25 per person for a two-hour reservation that includes four items made with fresh tomatoes from the farm’s fields: pasta with sausages and sauce, roasted tomato focaccia, gazpacho with grilled shrimp, tomato and chickpea salad. A vegetarian option is available when making reservations at www.whitesilowinery.com.

Music will be provided by the Bellas Aug. 29 and Potters Field Aug. 30, each from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

A tent will be set up in case of rain. Every guest must purchase a ticket.