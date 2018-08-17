https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Farm-slates-blackberry-festival-13156533.php
Farm slates blackberry festival
The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its ninth annual blackberry festival Aug. 18-19 from noon to 5 p.m.
The event will feature small plates of food prepared with their farm-grown blackberries.
The menu will include blackberry jam and pepper jack panini; blackberry caprese crostini; blackberry, melon, mint and feta salad; blackberry pavlova and cream; blackberry and peach crisp; and blackberry ice cream with a blackberry lime scone.
Admission is free. Wine and food purchased for a fee.
Live music will be offered each day from 1 to 4:30 at the 31 Route 37 East farm.
Free winery and field tours will be held throughout the day. Pets and children are welcome to join their parents.
