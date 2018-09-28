Farm & House Tour set

The Washington Environmental Council will hold a Farm & House Tour, a scholarship fundraising event, Sept. 29 from 1 to 5 pm.

The event will feature self-guided tours of eco-friendly and architecturally significant houses, as well as Back 40 Farm. The properties may be visited in any order.

Representatives from the council will be on hand at each property.

During the tour hours, the Wykeham Room at the Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road will be open for our guests to enjoy refreshments.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite at farmandhouse.eventbrite.com and locally at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington Depot and at Dawn Hill Antiques in New Preston.

For more information, call 860-868-0845.