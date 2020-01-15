Fargo firefighter, city settle discrimination lawsuit

FARGO, N.D. (AP) —

A former Fargo firefighter and the city have settled a discrimination lawsuit.

The Fargo City Commission approved paying Scot Kelsh $63,000 to settle his claim that he was the victim of discrimination after he was diagnosed with a health issue that was made public.

KFGO reports Kelsh, a state representative, originally sued the city for $1.8 million claiming discrimination and violation of confidentiality after he was diagnosed with a work-related disability. He was fired by the city in 2016.

He claimed in his federal lawsuit that his disability, post-traumatic stress disorder, was revealed during one of his appeals to the city and he was unable to find a permanent job after that information was made public.

Kelsh accused the city of discrimination and violation of confidentiality under the federal American Disabilities Act.

Appeals to the City Commission and the City Civil Service Commission upheld his termination.

The final settlement was mediated in federal court. The city admitted no liability or wrong-doing.