FanDuel inks deals with NHL, Devils for sports bets, fantasy

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — FanDuel has reached deals with the National Hockey League and its New Jersey Devils franchise for sports betting and fantasy sports play.

In deals announced Monday, the company has become a sports betting partner of the league, as well as its official daily fantasy sports partner.

They are the latest in a series of affiliations between sports books and gambling companies, and professional sports leagues that once vigorously fought against legal sports betting in the U.S.

FanDuel will have access to the NHL's real-time, verified game data feed, in a deal similar to one the league recently reached with MGM Resorts International.

In its deal with the Devils, FanDuel will get exposure during all regular season home games via an in-ice logo.