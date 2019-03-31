Famous sites mark Earth Hour by turning off their lights

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's Empire State Building is going dark on Saturday evening for Earth Hour.

The occasion is marked from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with sites turning off their lights for that hour local time. Supporters are signing a pledge to decrease their environmental footprint by observing the blackout. They're sharing their views on social media using the hashtag #Connect2Earth.

Earth Hour was inaugurated in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund, a nonprofit whose mission is to protect wildlife and endangered species and to raise awareness about climate change. Millions of supporters around the world have been switching off their lights on this day since 2007.

___

This story has been corrected to show that New York participated in Earth Hour, not Earth Day.