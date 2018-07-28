Famous music festival secure for 25 years

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has announced an agreement that will keep a famous music festival in the state for a long time.

Raimondo, a Democrat, and Newport Festival Foundations Chairman George Wein announced Saturday that the organization and state have reached a license agreement to keep the Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals in the city for 25 more years. The Department of Environmental Management was part of the agreement, which will include a museum with displays dedicated to the iconic music festivals. The festival group has a 40-year lease with the department for a building for that venture.

Over 10,000 people pack into Fort Adams for the two festivals.

Raimondo says the plan is to help sustain Rhode Island's attraction as an "unforgettable, fun-sized destination."

The first festival ran in 1969.