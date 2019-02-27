Family to Family program to start

The New Milford Youth Agency will offer a NAMI Family to Family program, a free 12-session education program for families, partners, friends and significant others living with mental illness beginning March 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The sessions will be held at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Child care will be available for children ages 5 to 12.

For more information and to register, call Pat at 860-882-0236 or visit www.namict.org/family-to-family-registration.