Family separated for another month due to border closure

LISBON, N.Y. (AP) — A family separated by the border between the United States and Canada will not be able to reunite for at least another month because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

David Teele is working his dairy farm in Lisbon, New York, while his wife, Lyne Beauchamp, is running her business and caring for their two children in Ottawa, WWNY-TV reported Thursday. The couple has a 4-year-old son and a 7-month-old daughter.

The family hasn't seen each other in person since late March. The U.S., Canada and Mexico agreed this week to keep their shared borders closed to nonessential travel to June 21, extending existing restrictions by another 30 days.

“It’s essential to restrict the access to the border, but preventing people from seeing immediate family is very, very hard,” said Beauchamp.

Before the border closure, Teele and his family would visit each other about four to five times a week. Teele has tried to cross the border twice and each time he was denied. He said border agents told him he wouldn’t be allowed to enter Canada for one year if he made another attempt.