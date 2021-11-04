Family of slain Sudan protester vows to resist coup FAY ABUELGASIM , Associated Press Nov. 4, 2021 Updated: Nov. 4, 2021 12:49 p.m.
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Mohammed Abdel Sallam was shot in the chest not far from his home in Sudan's capital, where his mother was waiting for him. He had gone out to protest after hearing that there had been a military coup, the country's civilian leaders had been arrested and the government dissolved.
His brother carried him to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries several days later, surrounded by family. He was 20 years old, and just one of more than a dozen protesters who have been killed since last week. More than 200 also have been injured.