Family of boy who died after restraint at center settle suit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The family of a 16-year-old boy who was restrained at a shuttered western Michigan youth center and died two days later of cardiac arrest has settled a second wrongful death lawsuit in the case.

The settlement between the family of Cornelius Fredricks and Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo was approved Dec. 29 by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Alexander Lipsey. It was reached out of court and was filed under seal, so no details are available, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported Monday.