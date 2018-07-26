Family-friendly event to celebrate NMVNA’s 100 years

The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association’s 100th anniversary celebration will be held Aug. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. on the Village Green

The event will feature entertainment, games and activities for all ages, raffles and more.

“It’s not a fundraiser,” said Nichole Brant, care coordinator of NMVNA Home, an affiliate of NMVNA and Hospice, who is a member of the planning committee. “It’s an event to give back to the community we’ve served for 100 years.”

Water Witch Hose Co. #2 will cook all the food. Attendees are invited to bring a cooler with beverages.

Among the offerings that will be on the middle and south Green will be visits with Goatboy Soaps’ goats, sand art, face painting, children’s games, a disc jockey, drawings for various prizes donated by many local businesses, raffles, 98Q radio, bingo, and display boards illustrating the NMVNA’s history.

Student volunteers from the Youth Agency will also be present at the event.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under, and are available at www.newmilfordvna.org. A family of four or more will cost $40. Wristbands will permit attendees to all activities and food.

The first 400 guests will receive goody bags with items donated by local vendors.