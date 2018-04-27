https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Family-events-on-tap-in-Washington-12861969.php
Family events on tap in Washington
Published 12:00 am, Friday, April 27, 2018
The Hickory Stick Bookshop will partner with The Steep Rock Association for family events April 28.
A StoryWalk will be held at Steep Rock’s Macricostas Preserve in New Preston at 1 p.m., followed by a book signing with Bibi Gaston, author of “Gifford Pinchot and the First Foresters,” at 2:30 p.m. at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington.
The signing will be one of several events to recognize Independent Bookstore Day.
