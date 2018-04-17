Family dinner to feature Tivoli food

The New Milford Youth Agency and Tivoli Restaurant will team up for the next Family Dinner Night Unplugged April 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Only takeout orders will be accepted.

A family style menu of penne vodka, spaghetti and meatballs, or two large pizzas will be offered.

Each will come with a large salad and dressing.

The cost is $25 for a family of four.

To place an order, call Tivoli at 860-210-9065.