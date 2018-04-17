https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Family-dinner-to-feature-Tivoli-food-12840711.php
Family dinner to feature Tivoli food
Updated 11:48 am, Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The New Milford Youth Agency and Tivoli Restaurant will team up for the next Family Dinner Night Unplugged April 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Only takeout orders will be accepted.
A family style menu of penne vodka, spaghetti and meatballs, or two large pizzas will be offered.
Each will come with a large salad and dressing.
The cost is $25 for a family of four.
To place an order, call Tivoli at 860-210-9065.
View Comments