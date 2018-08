Family dinner sign-up under way

The New Milford Youth Agency will hold its next Family Dinner Night Unplugged Aug. 27 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Hamburgers, hot dogs, salad, potato salad, drinks and dessert will be served at Sullivan Farm, 140 Park Lane Road (Route 202)

For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030 by Aug. 20.