A family and furry friends food drive will be held Aug. 15 at the Animal Welfare Society in New Milford.

The New Milford Lions Club will sponsor a family and furry friends food drive Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the Animal Welfare Society on Dodd Road in New Milford.

John Dunne, president of the Lions club, said the club had been planning a food drive at a local store but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We were thinking of doing a separate food drive for people and animals,” Dunne said. “Then, someone suggested we do it together.”

The club reached out to Animal Welfare and everything came together.

“The need is still there,” Dunne said. “Let’s try it.”

Non-perishable food items are sought to benefit Social Services.

Items needed include canned fruit, natural juice, canned soups/broths, canned vegetables, canned meals, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, diced tomatoes, canned tuna, salmon or chicken, macaroni and cheese, natural peanut butter or other nut or seed butter, fruit spread/jelly/jam, cereal and oatmeal, pancake mix, syrup, mustard, ketchup, other condiments, baking ingredients, salad dressings and toppings, granola bars, crackers, baked chips, Gold Fish, dried fruit, fruit or vegetable juice, shelf milk, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, desserts, breads, baby food, baby formula, personal care items, paper goods, diapers and household cleaners.

Animal Welfare has a list of supplies on their wish list posted on their website.

Items include, for dogs, quality dry and canned dog food, dog biscuits and treats, large raw hides/bones, medium raw hides/bones, giggling peek-a-treat balls, treat balls; cow hooves, bully sticks and soft treats; for cats, small blankets, non-clumping cat litter, cat/kitten dry food, dry/canned Iams cat chow (no fish), canned cat food (no fish) and cat toys.

Numerous cleaning products are also appreciated. They include hand soap, four-gallon trash bags, 13-gallon kitchen trash bags, Simple Green, Windex, bleach, laundry detergent, dish/dishwasher soap, paper towels, scrubby sponges, disposable gloves, heavy duty 40-gallon black trash bags and old/gently used towels.

K-9 Advantix for dogs, Frontline for cats, heart worm preventative and cotton balls are among the other supplies AWS can use.