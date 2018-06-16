Family Funfest on tap June 16

The Soccer Club of New Milford will hold its fourth annual family Funfest June 16 from 10 a.m. to noon on the fields at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Offerings will include games, bounce houses, pizza, ice cream, music by a disc jockey and more.

For more information or to volunteer, email spnosoccer@yahoo.com.