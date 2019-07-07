Families invited to find and record species during bioblitz

DENTON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting families to experience prairie wildlife and enjoy time together during a bioblitz scheduled for July 13 at Denton Prairie in southeast Nebraska.

A bioblitz is an intense survey of species within a designated area. Attendees will count as many living things as possible in three hours, with teams looking for birds, insects, plants and more.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. with a bird banding demonstration. Participants will begin looking for species around 9 a.m. and halt at noon. Water and snacks will be available; participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

Denton Prairie is a part of the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tallgrass prairie passage that connects Pioneers Park Nature Center northeast of Denton to Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center south of the Lancaster County community.