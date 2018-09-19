-
Liberty Balloon Company out of Groveland, NY, gave tethered hot-air balloon rides starting at 8am at the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Photo: Trish Haldin / Hears Connecticut Media
Elizabeth Edwards and Javier Martinez of New Milford pose for a selfie with the hot-air balloon as the background during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. Liberty Balloon Company out of Groveland, NY, gave tethered hot-air balloon rides starting at 8am. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
The Haruza Family, from New Milford, make there way down a very busy Merryall Road lined with cars to the entrance of Smyrski Farm where the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust held a fall celebration on Saturday, September 15, 2018. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Paul Elconin, director of land conservation, welcomes visitors and has them sign in during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Carter Bruzzi, age 4 from New Milford, is ready to play on this beautiful September morning during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Alice Gerber, age 6 from New Fairfield, gives a little love to the animals on Smyrski Farm during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Avery Whaley, age 7 from New Milford, enjoys painting a pumpkin during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT.
Photo: Trish Haldin
Jenna Mancini from New Milford's Village Center for the Arts does a little face painting on Carla Federation from New Haven during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Carla Federation from New Haven gets a little face paint from Jenna Mancini of New Milford's Village Center for the Arts during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Nick Pouder from Mayapple Hill Farm chats with festival goes at the Mayapple Hill Farm booth during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust held a fall celebration on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT.
Photo: Trish Haldin
Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust held a fall celebration on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT.
Photo: Trish Haldin
Chesney, a 4 year old Great Dane from Farm on Wheels, looks on at all the festival goers during the Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust fall celebration held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at Smyrski Farm in New Milford, CT. less
Photo: Trish Haldin
Photo: Trish Haldin
NEW MILFORD —The Weatinoge Heritage Land Trust’s annual Fall Celebration has grown each year it’s been held, organizers said, and Saturday was no different.
Hundreds of families flocked to Smyrski Farm’s 220-acre preserve for a day of hay rides, children’s activities, live music and — a fan favorite — hot air balloon rides.
The free event is the Land Trust’s way of allowing the community to learn about its work at the farm, which is typically closed to the public throughout the year, and the other 10,000 acres of land it protects throughout the area.
“We protect 4,000 acres in the town of New Milford alone and here at Smyrski Farm you’re sort of in the heart of our protected lands,” said Catherine Rawson, Weatinoge’s executive director. “It’s also just a terrific day for children and families and a way to thank our members and the community.”
The farm, which the land trust leases to farmers, includes historic barns, trails and over a mile of the West Aspetuck River.
Saturday’s celebration, the fifth year the event has been held, attracted both returning families and newcomers to the celebration.
The Bennett family, who had just moved to New Milford, said they thought the event would be good chance to meet their new neighbors. They were most excited to see the birds of prey show that was planned for later in the day and paint pumpkins, a new activity this year.
Kirsten Lean and her 6-year-old son, Curtis Mangar, who were returning to the festival for the fourth time said they arrived early to ensure they got a chance to ride the hot air balloon.
They were excited to check out the hay ride and other activities next, Lean said.
“There’s more festivities this year which is super exciting,” she said. “We’d be here all day (if we could).”
aquinn@newstimes.com