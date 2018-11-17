Falling gas prices a holiday gift to Thanksgiving travelers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices that have continued their downward plunge in New Jersey and around the nation are another reason to be thankful for travelers about to hit the road during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas Friday in New Jersey was $2.66, down six cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.59 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.

The national average gas price Friday was $2.65 a gallon, a seven-cent drop from last week. The national average a year ago was $2.56 a gallon.

Analysts say gas prices have dropped 20 cents or more from a month ago, and a continued oil price drop should extend the decline in gas prices through the Thanksgiving travel period.