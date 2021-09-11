Fallen Marine returning home as US marks 20 years after 9/11

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The body of a U.S. Marine killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan is returning home to Massachusetts on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led to America's longest war.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo died in the Aug. 26 bombing near the Kabul airport where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed as people struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.