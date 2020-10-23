The autumn foliage creates a picturesque scene along the railroad tracks and the path for Sega Meadows in New Milford on a recent afternoon. It’s hard not to think of poet Robert Frost’s words: “Two roads diverged in a wood and I - I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
