The Sherman Congregational Church will hold a fall festival Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will be a slightly smaller version of the church’s former fair, but will include the traditional 25-cent hayride, Wurst Hut, bake table, homemade apple crisp, craft booth and music.

Special events will include “Fun with Photos, Creative Framing,” with Gary Albert will be offered throughout the day, with a demonstration planned for 11 a.m. and American Sign Language with Nicole Thorp at the kids’ corner at 1 p.m.

Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House in New Milford will sell crafts and bag up hot popcorn from a popcorn machine.

Loaves & Fishes provides a daily meal to those in need and is in process of raising funds to complete construction on a new building.

Jericho Partnership of Danbury will oversee a booth with information about its programs.

The organization provides after-school academic tutoring programs, a Reading Buddy program, a summer learning program, mentoring for boys and girls, a Pediatric Health Center, residential addiction recovery program for men, job-training for the homeless, food and clothing for inner-city low-income families, and recreation services for youth and adults.

Other organizations that will have booths on site include Sherman Historical Society, Naromi Land Trust, JCC in Sherman, Sherman Sentinel, Hopeline Pregnancy Center, Boy Scouts/Cub Scouts, National Day of Prayer, Oratory of the Little Way and SPTO.

The festival is free and open to the public, with proceeds from activities run by the church to benefit the Sherman Community Relief Fund.

Additional parking will be at Volunteer Field with a shuttle bus to the church.

The festival will be the Deacon Committee’s celebration of the church’s 275th anniversary, which this year included a gala dinner, dedication of a new walkway and patio in front of the church, and a potluck dinner which highlighted mission outreach throughout this area and the world.

The church is located at 6 Church Road.