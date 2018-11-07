Fall colors, scenic views cause traffic problems in Arkansas

WEST FORK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Arkansas say peak fall foliage colors are causing traffic congestion and parking problems in the area.

Newton County Sheriff-elect Glenn Wheeler says traffic has steadily increased in recent years when fall colors peak in the Ozarks. He tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the most problematic area last weekend was in Devil's Den State Park on the road leading to the scenic Hawksbill Crag trailhead.

One deputy reported that a road that normally takes five minutes to traverse took 40 minutes because of the number of cars parked alongside it. Fifteen citations were issued to drivers who blocked the road.

Wheeler says other problems were reported on Arkansas 43 in between Boxley and Ponca, where drivers stopped in the road to view elk herds.

