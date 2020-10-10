Fall Fest slated for Oct. 23

The New Milford Youth Agency will hold a Fall Fest Oct. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The event at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road will include pumpkin decorating (bring a pumpkin), a fall slime station, fall cookie decorating, rock painting, a guess the weight of a pumpkin contest, a scarecrow relay race, fall wreath making and a ghost walk.

The ghost walk will be held at 7:15 p.m. Bring a flashlight.

Free drinks and food will be provided.

For more information and RSVP, email Nrodriguez@newmilford.org or call 860-210-2030.