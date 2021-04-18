Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions DAVID CRARY, JONATHAN J. COOPER and EMILY LESHNER, Associated Press April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 9:05 a.m.
In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people.
Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere as many faith leaders perceive a threat to voting rights that warrants their intervention in a volatile political issue.
