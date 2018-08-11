Fair with claim to nation's oldest rolling out in Maine

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine agricultural fair with a claim that it's the oldest in the country is underway in central Maine.

The Skowhegan State Fair began on Thursday and runs until Aug. 18. The fair bills itself as "The Nation's Oldest Consecutively Running Agricultural Fair." Organizers say the first fair took place in 1819, a year before Maine became a state.

The organizers say the fair was a critical way for farmers and others to stay on top of the latest in equipment and agricultural advances in its early years, as there were no local agriculture colleges or agricultural extension providers in those days.

These days, the fair includes a demolition derby, livestock competitions, truck pulls and other events. It takes place at Skowhegan Fairgrounds.