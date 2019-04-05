FROGS sets animal program

The Friends of the Great Swamp in New Fairfield will hold a program, “Predator Animals in the Great Swamp,” April 7 at 1 p.m. at the Trinity Pawling- Gardiner Theater at 700 Route 22 in Pawling, N.Y.

Professor Dan Bogen, Ph.D., of Sienna College will discuss keystone predators, including the coyote, bobcat and fisher, and their role of ecology in the Great Swamp and its watershed.

For more information, call 845-350-2669.