FRIENDS to open book sale

The FRIENDS of New Milford Public Library book sale will kick off its annual book sale with an early bird event July 5 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Early bird admission to the event at New Milford High School on Route 7 South is $5.

After that, the sale will be open July 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., July 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sale will feature thousands of good quality, well-organized fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, paperbacks, vintage collectible books, CDs, DVDs and audio books,

All items will be half price July 7.

Major credit cards will be accepted.

Proceeds will benefit library programs.