FRIENDS grateful for book sale ‘success’

To the Editor:

The FRIENDS of New Milford Library would like to thank everyone who helped make our Annual Book Sale a success.

Special thanks to John Moses of Moses Design, Richard Langerfeld, Chris LaCava of Anderson Avenue Associates, Jim Lambert of Lambert & Barr Construction, and the custodial staff at New Milford High School.

Many individuals from the community worked to set up and/or break down the event or volunteered during the sale to keep things running smoothly - your help was greatly appreciated.

Most importantly, thanks to all who shopped at the sale. Your purchases support the FRIENDS of the Library, who in turn provide funding for programs and items that do not fall within the library’s budget.

We invite everyone to visit our FRIENDLY Finds area in the library lobby.

Throughout the year, there is a continually changing assortment of wonderful books at very low prices. Select a book by your favorite author, learn about something new, or find a great gift.

Anne Adams

President

FRIENDS of New Milford Library