FRIENDS book sale under way

The FRIENDS of New Milford Public Library is holding its Annual Book Sale through July 13.

The sale, which opened July 11, will be open July 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Milford High School on Route 7 South.

All items will be half price July 13.

The sale is the last of its kind for the next few years.

The library modernization project will begin soon, thus the FRIENDS will be unable to accept book donations or hold the sale due to limited space at the library.

Major credit cards will be accepted at the sale.

The sale features thousands of good quality, well-organized fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, trade books, paperbacks, vintage and collectible books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit library programs and services not covered by its budget.