FRIENDS appreciate ‘success’ of Annual Book Sale

To The Editor:

The FRIENDS of New Milford Library would like to thank everyone who helped make our annual Book Sale a success.

Special thanks to the crew from Handy Dandy Handyman, John Moses of Moses Design, Chris LaCava of Anderson Avenue Associates, Jim Lambert of Lambert & Barr Construction, and the custodial staff at New Milford High School.

Many individuals from the community volunteered during the sale to keep things running smoothly - your help was greatly appreciated.

Most importantly, thanks to all who shopped at the sale. Your purchases support the FRIENDS of the Library, who in turn provide funding for programs and items that do not fall within the library’s budget.

Due to the upcoming modernization work at the library, we will not have room to accept/sort/store donations, or to have books for sale for the next couple of years.

However, the library will remain open for borrowing, research, and special programs.

We happily await the expansion and improvements.

Janet Wittmann

Recording secretary