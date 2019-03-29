https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/FREINDS-add-new-books-to-lobby-13719902.php
FREINDS add new books to lobby
The FRIENDS of New Milford Library has announced it will feature the subjects of gardening and baseball in its Friendly Finds area in the library lobby.
Other seasonal topics will include Easter, fishing, Earth Day and poetry.
In addition, there will be an assortment of fiction, non-fiction, children’s, and vintage books on other topics in very good condition, with low prices.
View Comments